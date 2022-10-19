State park passes to be available at some libraries

Select library cardholders will soon be able to check out Wisconsin State Parks for free.

The pilot program is in combination with the Department of Natural Resources and a variety of State Library Associations.

Several libraries will have state park daily admission passes available to be checked out for cardholders. According to the DNR's website, the selected libraries are:

Argyle Public Library, Beloit Public Library, Deer Park Public Library, Edgerton Public Library, Farnsworth Public Library (Oconto), Franklin Public Library, Grantsburg Public Library, Hales Corners Public Library, Hedberg Public Library (Janesville), Irvin Young Memorial Library (Whitewater), Kenosha Public Library, McMillan Public Library (Wisconsin Rapids), Mercer Public Library, North Shore Public Library (Glendale), Oak Creek Public Library, Platteville Public Library, Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library (Hayward), Shorewood Public Library (Milwaukee), Wauwatosa Public Library and Winter Public Library.

Katherine Elchert, Library Director for the McMillan Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids, said this program is a great opportunity for cardholders.

"We want as many services and resources available to our public as possible," Elchert said. "Partnering with the DNR feels like a no-brainer because they are both really important public spaces."

The program starts on November 1st and will continue through March.