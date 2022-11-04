DNR shares expectations for firearm deer season in Wisconsin

Nearly a quarter-million hunters are expected to take Wisconsin's woods when gun deer season opens November 19th.

The DNR held a presser discussing the preview of this season and say that the population is up to par.

They're expecting around 200,000 deer to be harvested across the Badger State this year.

With the season opening up on one of the earliest possible dates, the DNR says that the deer should be more active as it will still be during prime breeding.

"The opening day on the 19th is getting closer to it's earliest possible opener which means it's getting closer to breeding season which is going on right now," said Jeff Pritzl of the DNR. "That can also positively effect natural deer movement."

The DNR says that there are still plenty of tags left for antlerless deer.