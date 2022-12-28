New Rib Mountain park plan calls for more skiing, hiking

Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift after the state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park.

The plan allows the park's ski resort, Granite Peak, to lease an additional 100 acres of public land, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday. Resort operators say they'd like to establish more runs.

Meanwhile, state and county governments could acquire as much as 1,160 acres around the existing park for new projects that could include a nature center and a new network of trails for hikers and bikers.

The plan has been in the works for more than three years. A group of neighbors called Leave Rib Mountain Alone has opposed any new developments for the park. DNR officials added the expanded trail network in response to the group's criticisms.

Rib Mountain State Park is located in Marathon County south of Wausau.