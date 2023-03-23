© 2023 WXPR
Energy & Environment

Barred Owls starving in northcentral Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT
Barred Owl.jpg
Raptor Education Group, Inc
/
Facebook
Barred Owl

Barred Owls in North Central Wisconsin can’t get enough to eat right now.

That’s because a thick snowpack with layers of ice prevents them from plunging through the snow to get to the mice they eat.

The Raptor Education Group based in Antigo says it’s a very difficult time for Barred Owls.

They have many starving Barred Owls in their care, with more coming in.

They’re also getting many calls about owls not moving or semi-conscious in yards.

They ask that people call the Raptor Education Group at 715-623-4015 for advice on how to capture a Barred Owl if you see one you can approach.

They can’t help with the capture right now because they’re so busy with sick birds.

If you do have an owl to bring in, put it in a cardboard box to transport it, and please call the clinic first if you can.

John Burton
