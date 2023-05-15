Volunteers needed to help replant trees in Eagle River

The U.S. Forest Service is calling for volunteers to help replant trees lost during a severe storm two years ago.

The Forest Service along with Trees for Tomorrow will be planting this Friday in Eagle River.

The overall goal is to plant 3,100 trees.

“We are excited and thankful to have help from Boy Scout Troops 601 (Eagle River) and 660 Rhinelander and the community in getting phase one of the project completed,” USDA FS District Ranger Chad Kirschbaum said. “When the whole community gets involved that sets us on an even stronger course as we work together to grow back better in storm-affected parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.”

Volunteers will plant on the USDA FS side of Trees for Tomorrow this year.

In the future, volunteers will plant on the other side of the Trees for Tomorrow campus.

The Forest Service asks people to register to volunteer ahead of time.

We have information on how to do that at WXPR.org.

Volunteers are needed for this Friday, May 19.

To register to volunteer, call USDA FS District Ranger Chad Kirschbaum: (715) 525-2076.