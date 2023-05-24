‘From stories to solutions’ event to share climate stories while brainstorming ideas for resiliency

Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark wants to make it clear it’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to the state’s climate future.

“We know that preparing for our climate future brings a lot of benefits. If we’re able to think about resilient landscapes, ways to make our forests and our farms productive and profitable, and preparing for that future. We want to start to have a discussion about how we move in that direction,” said Clark.

To help get that discussion started, Wisconsin’s Green Fire and The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters are hosting the “From Stories to Solutions” event this Friday at Kemp Natural Resources Station in Woodruff.

The event will feature a bird walk and forestry talk.

Three storytellers will also share their connection to nature and how climate change has impacted it.

“It’s a way for people to put each other in their shoes. Our three storytellers for this event are leaders in their own space, touch forestry and our forested lands in very different ways. The attendees are really going to get a snippet of their lives, but ultimately storytelling makes people reflect on their own way they interact with the world. We’re really excited for folks to experience that,” said Jess James, Climate and Energy Program Manager with the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters.

There will also be a workshop to form a Natural Climate Solutions Task Force, an extension of the Academy’s Climate Fast Forward Action Plan.

Its goal is to take the ideas generated from the discussion and incorporate them to help statewide efforts for climate resiliency succeed.

Clark also hopes the people that attend come away inspired.

“We have a lot of opportunities to create more resilient landscapes that are good for people and create places where people want to live. Maintaining our quality of life here in Wisconsin is I think the real goal we want people engaged in,” said Clark.

The event is free and open to the public.

You can attend in person or virtually.

Learn more and register here.