Statewide air quality alert issued

The Wisconsin DNR has issued a statewide air quality alert.

Air across the state is expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups across the state through Friday.

That’s because of ozone formation, with peak concentrations between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The right meteorological conditions have combined with wildfire smoke from Canada to cause the concern.

Those with health issues should reduce or try to avoid heavy outdoor exertion, as should those who will be outside for long periods of time.