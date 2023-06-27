Why is Wisconsin seeing more wildfire smoke from Canada this year? Winds and dry conditions are mostly to blame.

The Wisconsin DNR issued its 9th air quality alert this year due to wildfire smoke.

It’s the first time in more than a decade since the agency has issued this kind of alert. The last one was in 2011 and only one was issued.

“In that sense, it’s been a very unprecedented spring for us. We’ve also had 12 ozone advisories this spring as well,” Craig Czarnecki is the DNR Air Program Public Information Specialist.

The entire state is under an air quality advisory until noon Thursday.

Staying safe from smoke

The DNR and Department of Health Services recommend people limit their time outdoors.

This is especially important for children, older adults, or people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions that may make them more susceptible to pollutants.

The best way to avoid wildfire smoke is to stay indoors. Be sure to:



Close windows and doors.

Run A/C on recirculate.

Use an indoor air purifier.

If you must spend time outside during wildfire smoke events:

Check air quality conditions before leaving the house and throughout the day.

Avoid or limit exercising outdoors.

Consider wearing an N-95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period.

“A well-fitting N95 mask may be helpful, but generally we recommend for the duration of this air quality event staying indoors is probably the best thing to do,” said Mark Werner, Wisconsin DHS Director of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health.

Wisconsin DNR

The Milwaukee area has seen the worst air quality this week.

Air quality in the Northwoods has improved over the course of Tuesday. Air monitors were reported levels in the Moderate category as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Monday air quality dropped to Unhealthy for everyone.

The smoke is coming from dozens of wildfires burning across Canada.

Canadian Wildfires

Wildfires have burned nearly 19 million acres in Canada so far this year. For reference, that’s roughly a million acres short of the size of Lake Superior.

It’s the most acres ever burned in a single year in Canada, and it all happened before fire season typically starts.

Canada has been dealing with drought conditions and above-normal temperatures that have created dangerous fire conditions.

Still, wildfires are part of Canada's environment and Wisconsin doesn’t typically see this level of pollution from fires to the north.

“This year I think we’ve seen a lot more of the north winds with our weather patterns, so we’re seeing a lot more of this smoke in the Midwest than we normally see,” said Ron Schneider, the Wisconsin DNR Cooperative Fire Specialist.

He’s been in contact with colleagues in Manitoba and Ontario about the dozens of fires currently burning there.

“A lot of these fires that are burning are in areas where they either can’t extinguish the fires because they’re in such remote areas or they just don’t have the staff,” said Schneider.

Firefighters from France, Italy, Australia, and Mexico have all been called in to help.

Schneider says the Wisconsin DNR does have an agreement to send firefighters to Canada, but with the current drought conditions in the state, it’s too big a risk to send fire crews away.

“Typically, we’re not very busy with fires in June in Wisconsin, but this year, due to the drought, we are using all of our resources from Wisconsin DNR to take care of Wisconsin first. Hopefully, we keep getting more rain and then eventually we can assist our partners to the north,” said Schneider.

There have been more than 50 wildfires across Wisconsin in the last week.

In Canada, it could be months before any of these fires are extinguished.

Meaning we’ll likely see more smoky days this summer until they’re out or the wind changes and pushes the smoke elsewhere.

Stay Informed

The DNR offers a variety of ways to stay up-to-date on the current air quality.

