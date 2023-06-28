Forest County Potawatomi has been monitoring air quality since 2002. The worst conditions have been in recent years.

Wisconsin and Michigan reported some of the worst air quality readings in the world Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has caused air quality in our region to drop to the Unhealthy levels.

Part of Natalene Cummings job as the Forest County Potawatomi Air Quality Program Manager is making sure people know when the air quality worsens.

“We have flags at the two convenience stores, one in Carter and one in the Stone Lake/Crandon area, and then up at the health and wellness center, I put out a notice to change the flags,” she explains.

The flag color matches the national Air Quality Index which ranges from green for good to maroon for hazardous.

Cummings has done this work for nearly 20 years, but it wasn't until recently that she’s seen some of the worst air quality.

“Just in the last three years that has just jumped up. This year, I don’t know how many I’ve issued. Two years ago, when there was the Canadian and northern Minnesota fires that’s the first time since I’ve been here, since we’ve been monitoring that we went purple, even when mauve which is the highest level,” said Cummings.

The chart below is air data complied by the EPA for the Forest County Potawatomi air monitor. You can see 2021 and 2023 are the only two years with red colors indicating unhealthy air quality.

Environmental Protection Agency

The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe first installed the air monitoring station in 2002 with grants from the EPA and Wisconsin DNR.

It was an effort to track and preserve air quality in case the Crandon Mine ever became a reality.

“As most people in the region know that the mine never did go in. The tribe though continued to pursue protections for air quality through the monitoring program, but also through Class I air designation,” said Cummings.

Forest County Potawatomi is one of seven tribal reservations in the country to hold the same air quality designation as National Parks and wilderness areas.

The station monitors for particulate matter, ozone pollution, and sulfur dioxide in the air as well as a visibility monitor.

“That is the data that’s used then for the AirNow site which gives you what the current air quality is. They also use modeling then to do forecasting based on weather conditions. They can determine if this is going to get worse or better,” said Cummings.

They also monitor for acid and mercury deposition in precipitation.

Cummings urges people to take air quality reports seriously, especially for things like wildfire smoke.

“It’s harmful to the lungs the particulates in the summertime with fires, the winter too with wood smoke and inversion. You’re taking those pollutants into your lungs,” she said.

Breathing in smoke particles and gas can lead to respiratory and heart issues.

Cummings recommends the Wisconsin DNR website for real-time updates on air quality conditions.

Air quality monitor reports on the AirNow website can be slightly delayed, but it also allows you to see smoke plumes and wildfire locations.

