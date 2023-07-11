Fire mostly contained after burning 400 acres in central Wisconsin
Fire crews mostly have control of a large wildfire in central Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of the roughly 400-acre Pallet Fire in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma.
The DNR says the fire is now 99% contained.
Fire lines are holding, but there is still some unburned fuel inside the fire lines.
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area.
That will continue as needed.
A few structures were reported lost.