Fire mostly contained after burning 400 acres in central Wisconsin

Fire crews mostly have control of a large wildfire in central Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of the roughly 400-acre Pallet Fire in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma.

The DNR says the fire is now 99% contained.

Fire lines are holding, but there is still some unburned fuel inside the fire lines.

Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area.

That will continue as needed.

A few structures were reported lost.