Grant funding will allow UW Stevens Point to research possible solutions to PFAS contamination

Students at UWSP will help research some new solutions to PFAS contamination thanks to a six-figure grant.

The Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin has awarded the school 165 thousand dollars which will allow students to explore new PFAS removal technology including the use of graphene oxide that's synthesized through natural resources such as walnut shells.

Students in the College of Natural Resources will be working with their peers on the Madison and Milwaukee campuses on the study, which Dean Brian Sloss says will help them gain real-world expertise against an emerging issue.

Elevated PFAS levels have been found in multiple Wisconsin communities including several in the Wausau area, private wells in the Rhinelander and La Crosse areas have also been heavily contaminated by the forever chemicals.