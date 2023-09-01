Hot and windy weather increases fire risk across most of Wisconsin as we head into Labor Day weekend

With the increase in temperatures comes an increase in fire risk this weekend.

The forecast going into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry and windy conditions Saturday through Monday, prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings. Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on our WisBurn webpage.

Much of southern and central Wisconsin is in the high-fire risk category.

Forest and Langlade Counties are also in the high category.

The rest of the Northwoods is in the moderate risk category.

The Wisconsin DNR is urging people to avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

