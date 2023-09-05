© 2023 WXPR
Due to transmitter upgrades, 100.9FM W265AI Ironwood will be intermittently off the air on Tuesday, September 5th, and Wednesday, September 6th.
WXPR will remain available on our other frequencies and on our webstream. Thank you for your patience.
Energy & Environment

Moose spotted on trail camera in Vilas County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT
Moose captured on trail camera in Vilas County
Wisconsin DNR
Moose captured on trail camera in Vilas County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a moose has been seen in Vilas County.

The moose turned up on a trail cam that is part of the Snapshot Wisconsin program.

It’s the first confirmed detection of a moose in Wisconsin this year, although several moose have been spotted by Snapshot Wisconsin trail cameras over the years.

The image was captured in June, but just announced over the weekend.

Moose are considered a rare species in Wisconsin.

Snapshot Wisconsin is a partnership to monitor wildlife year-round using a statewide network of trail cameras.

Energy & Environment Vilas CountymooseWisconsin DNRWXPR News
