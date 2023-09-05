Moose spotted on trail camera in Vilas County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a moose has been seen in Vilas County.

The moose turned up on a trail cam that is part of the Snapshot Wisconsin program.

It’s the first confirmed detection of a moose in Wisconsin this year, although several moose have been spotted by Snapshot Wisconsin trail cameras over the years.

The image was captured in June, but just announced over the weekend.

Moose are considered a rare species in Wisconsin.

Snapshot Wisconsin is a partnership to monitor wildlife year-round using a statewide network of trail cameras.