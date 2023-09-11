DNR asking people to collect red pine cones to help restock seed for nurseries

You may imagine squirrels out in the woods gathering pine cones, but you might see people doing it too.

The Wisconsin DNR wants help collecting red pine seed for their reforestation program.

The DNR’s tree nursery in Boscobel will be using up the last of the red pine seed they have in storage.

They’re asking members of the public to collect seed to replenish their supply.

Early September is the prime time to collect the red pine cones as they turn from green to purplish brown and reddish-brown tips develop.

The DNR is seeking red pine cones at that mature stage, when the color has just turned brown but the scales have not yet opened to release the seeds.

Red pine can be found throughout the state, especially the sandy soils of central, northwest and northeast Wisconsin.

The DNR pays $125/bushel for properly collected red pine cones.

Contact one of the state tree nurseries in Wisconsin Rapids, Boscobel or Hayward to make sure they’re still accepting seed before you get started.