Wisconsin DNR to host two open houses for wolf management plan

The Wisconsin DNR will be hosting two open houses to talk about wolf management in the state.

The DNR has been working on creating a new wolf management plan.

The species is currently protected under federal law.

This plan would only go into effect once wolves are federally de-listed.

Public input on the plan up until this point has been done virtually.

The open houses will give attendees an opportunity to have their questions answered about the plan by Wisconsin DNR staff.

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2

Where: Northwood Technical College

2100 Beaser Ave

Ashland, WI 54806

Conference Center – Rooms 305, 306 and 307

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3

Where: UW-Stevens Point – Marshfield Campus

2000 W. 5th Street

Marshfield, WI 54449

Jean Vanguard Community Room – Room 514

A point of controversy in the plan has been the lack of a numeric population goal for wolves.

Instead, it prioritizes increasing, decreasing, or stabilizing the population numbers based on different locations throughout the state.

You can view a draft of the wolf management plan here.

The plan will be presented to the Natural Resources Board at the end of October.