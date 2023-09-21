© 2023 WXPR
Wisconsin DNR to host two open houses for wolf management plan

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008. Republican legislators pressed three of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees to the Department of Natural Resources board Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, on wolf management, a sandhill crane hunt and PFAS pollution costs ahead of possible confirmation votes. (Gary Kramer/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
National Park Service
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a gray wolf, April 18, 2008.

The Wisconsin DNR will be hosting two open houses to talk about wolf management in the state.

The DNR has been working on creating a new wolf management plan.

The species is currently protected under federal law.

This plan would only go into effect once wolves are federally de-listed.

Public input on the plan up until this point has been done virtually.

The open houses will give attendees an opportunity to have their questions answered about the plan by Wisconsin DNR staff.

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House
When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2
Where: Northwood Technical College
2100 Beaser Ave
Ashland, WI 54806
Conference Center – Rooms 305, 306 and 307

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3
Where: UW-Stevens Point – Marshfield Campus
2000 W. 5th Street
Marshfield, WI 54449
Jean Vanguard Community Room – Room 514

A point of controversy in the plan has been the lack of a numeric population goal for wolves.

Instead, it prioritizes increasing, decreasing, or stabilizing the population numbers based on different locations throughout the state.

You can view a draft of the wolf management plan here.

The plan will be presented to the Natural Resources Board at the end of October.

