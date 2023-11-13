DNR seeking information on bear dens in Wisconsin

The DNR would like to know where bears are spending the winter.

It’s part of an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.

They’re asking the public to report any black bear den locations they know of.

You’re asked to report as much information about occupied black bear dens as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey is now entering its third year of data collection.

It’s meant to produce updated estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each of the state's bear management zones.

Additionally, researchers are investigating a possible connection between the consumption of human food by bears and bear reproduction success, as diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

To report a known black bear den, visit the DNR's black bear den submission form.