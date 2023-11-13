Tracking down feral hogs in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking into sightings of feral hogs, specifically in Florence County, Wisconsin.

Feral hogs, also known as feral swine, wild boar, wild hogs, or razorbacks, are feral swine that are a combination of escaped domestic pigs, Eurasian wild boars, and hybrids of the two.

"A specific breed of wild boar that basically has been typically raised in the wild. It has a look that it has longer hair on its back," said DNR Deer Director, Wildlife Management Program, Eric Lobner.

The DNR is looking into the sightings in Wisconsin, and while they are alarming, the case seems like it's isolated for now.

"Specifically in Florence County where we are aware of what I would call domesticated pigs that escaped out of a farm situation. We have been closely monitoring that situation that ultimately resulted in these animals getting out of their pens," said Lobner.

If you see an indication of feral pigs, the DNR encourages anyone to reach out to them.

You can report it to the department via a printable or online reporting form on the DNR website.

For more information you can visit the DNR website.