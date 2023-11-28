Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman selected for Advisory Council for Climate Adaptation Science

The Chairman of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community-Mole Lake Band is on a new, national council dedicated to climate change response.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland appointed Chairman Robert VanZile to theAdvisory Council for Climate Adaptation Science.

The Council is made up of 18 people who are expected to advise the Secretary on key climate adaptation science priorities for the operations of the Climate Adaptation Science Centers.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke to VanZile about the role.