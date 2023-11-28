© 2023 WXPR
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman selected for Advisory Council for Climate Adaptation Science

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published November 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman Robert Van Zile speaks during a sign unveiling.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
FILE-Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman Robert VanZile speaks during the dual language sign unveiling in Mole Lake. VanZile was recently selected to the Advisory Council for Climate Adaptation Science.

The Chairman of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community-Mole Lake Band is on a new, national council dedicated to climate change response.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland appointed Chairman Robert VanZile to theAdvisory Council for Climate Adaptation Science.

The Council is made up of 18 people who are expected to advise the Secretary on key climate adaptation science priorities for the operations of the Climate Adaptation Science Centers.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke to VanZile about the role.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
