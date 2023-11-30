Wisconsin’s Green Fire clarifies it’s not part of wolf plan lawsuit

A Wisconsin-based environmental non-profit group wants to clarify it is NOT part of a lawsuit against the state’s wolf management plan.

As previously reported,The Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance has filed a lawsuit to invalidate Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan.

It accuses the Wisconsin DNR of violating the state's open meetings law and disregarding comments from wolf researchers and supporters.

GLWA is being represented by Greenfire Law PC of California.

Wisconsin’s Green Fire wants to stress it’s not affiliated with them even though they have similar names.

“I want to make this crystal clear,” states Meleesa Johnson, Executive Director for Wisconsin’s Green Fire. “Wisconsin’s Green Fire is in no way affiliated with Greenfire Law and does not support, endorse, or concur with the lawsuit. Wisconsin’s Green Fire continues its support of the approved 2023 Wolf Management Plan.”

Wisconsin’s Green Fire was formed in 2017 with a focus on science-based management and conservation of nature in Wisconsin.