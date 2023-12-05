Science on Tap: Bioluminescent Ostracods and benefits of the dark

While doing PhD research in Belize, Gretchen Gerrish was introduced to the bioluminescent ostracods.

“Sometimes they're referred to as sea fireflies. They're tiny, about the size of a sesame seed. These small crustaceans have a really amazing mating display,” said Gerrish. “Males in the system will do a specific courtship call where they flash their lights, they'll either put out different durations of light, some of them swim upward, some swim downwards, some sideways, and these unique message systems then act to attract the females.”

This specific mating behavior is only found in warm waters of the Caribbean.

Artificial light can disrupt that behavior.

Now as Director of UW Madison’s Trout Lake Station, Gerrish sees the disruption echoed in aquatic species in the Northwoods.

“Light in our immediate water bodies can also affect the plankton movement and the fish feeding behaviors around our docks,” said Gerrish. “It's important to think about light holistically as we continue to expand our reach into natural systems.”

Gerrish is this month’s Science on Tap-Minocqua speaker.

She’ll be talking about the bioluminescent ostracods, the impact of artificial light, and how it can drive changes in the environment.

“I hope that they walk away with awe as they learn about one of the coolest phenomenon that I have ever seen in the natural world. Two, think about evolution and how all these organisms have kind of converged on using signals from the moon, and the sun, and light itself, light that they produce or light that they perceive for their life and success. And finally, maybe look at the light around them in a slightly different way,” said Gerrish.

Science on Tap is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Rocky Reef Brewery in Woodruff.

It’s also available to live stream.

