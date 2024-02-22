Volunteer sought to monitor eagle nests in Wisconsin

Bald Eagles are the national bird of the United States of America and for a time they were endangered.

Thanks to conservation efforts, their population has been stabilized.

Even so agencies like the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance want to monitor them to keep track of their numbers, their habits and the challenges they face.

The Bald Eagle Nest Watch Program was relaunched this month to get data from citizen volunteers who monitor a bald eagle nest in their area once a week for an hour.

February is when the eagles begin building their nests.

With the mild winter, eagles seem to be at their nests earlier in the season.

Those who volunteer are not supposed to disclose the location of the nest they monitor.

More information for people who want to learn more about the program or sign up is on the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance's website.