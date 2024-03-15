High risk for wildfire continues in the Northwoods
The high risk for wildfires in Wisconsin and the U.P. is carrying into this weekend.
The Wisconsin DNR is urging people to avoid burning or other activities that could lead to a fire.
As of Friday afternoon, the fire danger level across the Northwoods was high or very high.
The fire danger level is updated each day at 9:00 a.m.
Significant rainfall is needed to reduce the wildfire risk.
Some locations in northern Wisconsin have now gone over 30 days without precipitation.
The DNR says a combined lack of rainfall, low humidity and breezy conditions significantly increase fire danger this weekend and into the start of next week.
The DNR has already responded to over 80 wildfires across Wisconsin in the past week, burning 182 acres, bringing the yearly total to 244 fires burning over 500 acres.
The majority of these recent wildfires have been related to debris burning.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
- Report fires early by calling 911; don't try to put out a fire by yourself.
- Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in many counties.
- Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
- Secure dragging trailer chains to avoid creating sparks.
- Never operate drones/unmanned aircraft over or near fires – it endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters and interferes with fire suppression operations.