High risk for wildfire continues in the Northwoods

The high risk for wildfires in Wisconsin and the U.P. is carrying into this weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR is urging people to avoid burning or other activities that could lead to a fire.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire danger level across the Northwoods was high or very high.

The fire danger level is updated each day at 9:00 a.m.

Significant rainfall is needed to reduce the wildfire risk.

Some locations in northern Wisconsin have now gone over 30 days without precipitation.

The DNR says a combined lack of rainfall, low humidity and breezy conditions significantly increase fire danger this weekend and into the start of next week.

The DNR has already responded to over 80 wildfires across Wisconsin in the past week, burning 182 acres, bringing the yearly total to 244 fires burning over 500 acres.

The majority of these recent wildfires have been related to debris burning.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

