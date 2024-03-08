One dead after brush fire gets away in Shawano County

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating a death and fire in the Town of Navarino.

According to a news release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Wildwood Road near Townline Road in the Township of Navarino for a fire related incident.

Upon arrival, they found an active wildfire.

Deputies were met by the caller, who had burn related injuries, and who said her husband was still in the area where the fire was active.

Deputies entered the area and found the man dead.

The woman was transported via ambulance for her injuries.

The release said they were burning brush in a burn pit prior to the fire spreading and becoming out of control.

Fire crews arrived and got the fire under control and contained.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office Detectives are handling the death investigation portion of the incident.

The Wisconsin DNR - Forestry Division is handling the fire investigation side.