River otter trapping season closing early in northern Wisconsin

The river otter trapping season will be closing early in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the season will close in the Northern Zone effective April 1st at Midnight.

Trappers are projected to reach the statewide harvest quota of 2,500 river otters within the next week.

Typically, the season would run until April 30th.

This winter's unusually warm conditions and stable water levels contributed to trapper success.

The river otter season in the Southern Zone will close as scheduled on March 31.