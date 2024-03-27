© 2024 WXPR
River otter trapping season closing early in northern Wisconsin

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT
River Otter
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
River Otter

The river otter trapping season will be closing early in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the season will close in the Northern Zone effective April 1st at Midnight.

Trappers are projected to reach the statewide harvest quota of 2,500 river otters within the next week.

Typically, the season would run until April 30th.

This winter's unusually warm conditions and stable water levels contributed to trapper success.

The river otter season in the Southern Zone will close as scheduled on March 31.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
