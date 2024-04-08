Open houses to be held ahead of Wisconsin Conservation Spring Hearings
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Department of Natural Resources are holding open houses Monday night ahead of the spring hearings.
The spring hearings are a chance for people to provide feedback on fish, wildlife, and other natural resources-related topics.
There are open houses are being held in almost every county in the state.
When: April 8, 2024, 6-9 p.m.
- 6-6:30 p.m. – Arrival/sign in
- 6:30-7 p.m. – DNR staff presentations
- 7 p.m. – Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegate elections
- 7:30 p.m. – Review Spring Hearing questions and any introduced citizen resolutions
Where: Meetings available in each Wisconsin county; refer to website for specific location details
Online Spring Hearing Public Input
When: Noon Wednesday, April 10 through noon Saturday, April 13
Where: On the DNR's website
For those who prefer to do so in person, a number of paper ballots will be available at each in-person meeting.