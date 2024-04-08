© 2024 WXPR
Open houses to be held ahead of Wisconsin Conservation Spring Hearings

Published April 8, 2024 at 5:37 AM CDT
A hunter walks through the wood during the Wisconsin grouse hunt season.
A hunter walks through the wood during the Wisconsin grouse hunt season.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Department of Natural Resources are holding open houses Monday night ahead of the spring hearings.

The spring hearings are a chance for people to provide feedback on fish, wildlife, and other natural resources-related topics.

There are open houses are being held in almost every county in the state.

When: April 8, 2024, 6-9 p.m.

  • 6-6:30 p.m. – Arrival/sign in
  • 6:30-7 p.m. – DNR staff presentations
  • 7 p.m. – Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegate elections
  • 7:30 p.m. – Review Spring Hearing questions and any introduced citizen resolutions

Where: Meetings available in each Wisconsin county; refer to website for specific location details

Online Spring Hearing Public Input

When: Noon Wednesday, April 10 through noon Saturday, April 13

Where: On the DNR's website

For those who prefer to do so in person, a number of paper ballots will be available at each in-person meeting.
Energy & Environment WXPR NewsWisconsin DNRWisconsin Conservation Congress
