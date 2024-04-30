Wisconsin Natural Resources Board to hold special meeting Thursday to consider Minocqua walleye emergency rule

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board is holding a special meeting Thursday to consider the emergency rule for walleye fishing on the Minocqua Chain.

As WXPR previously reported, the DNR wanted to open walleye fishing on the chain a year early if the Lac du Flambeau Tribe harvested the chain during the Ojibwe spear fishing season.

The chain has been catch and release only for walleye for nearly a decade.

It was set to return to a one-walleye bag limit next year.

If approved, the proposed emergency rule is a daily bag limit of one walleye that is at least 18 inches in length, but fish between 22 and 28 inches cannot be kept.

The virtual meeting is Thursday at 9:30 a.m. You can watch here.

WXPR will update you with the board’s decision.

The deadline to register for remote testimony from the public via Zoom and/or submit written comments is 11 a.m. Wednesday.