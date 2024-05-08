Peregrine falcon egg appears in next box at a central Wisconsin power plant

Peregrine falcons nesting at a power plant in Central Wisconsin have laid their first egg for the season.

Video showed the egg in a nest box at the Weston power plant.

The male of the couple, called Sheldon, has been returning to the site for the last nine years.

The female falcon is not banded, so they don’t know her history.

This is the 12th egg to be laid inside the nest boxes at WPS and We Energies power plants this spring.

More eggs also may arrive in the coming days.

If everything goes well, the eggs in the Weston Power Plant nest box could begin hatching in about a month.

A total of 444 chicks have been born at WPS and We Energies power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan since the program began in 1992.

WPS and We Energies live nest box cameras provide a chance for a bird’s eye view of the new eggs and chicks arriving at nest boxes across Wisconsin.