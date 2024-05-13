Smoke from Canada drifting into Wisconsin

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is again finding it’s way into the region.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for northern Wisconsin.

The air quality is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

Smoke will continue moving from northwest to southeast behind a cold front, and is expected to eventually impact the entire state later Monday.

Air is expected to transition back toward Moderate to Good air quality later today into Tuesday.

The current Air Quality Advisory will be updated Monday morning after the situation is reassessed.

Since the air quality index could reach the UNHEALTHY level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.