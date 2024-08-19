More information needed on if wake boats contribute to the spread of aquatic invasives

More needs to be learned about how much of a risk wake boats are to spread invasive species.

Michelle Nault, Lakes and Rivers Section Manager for the DNR, told the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board this month that all water is supposed to be drained from boats and equipment before they are moved between water bodies.

That’s to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Nault says the gain in popularity of wake boats has led to increased concerns about their ability to spread invasive species.

“Wake boats have the capacity to hold large volumes of water within their internal ballast systems, and some wake boats are also designed in a way that makes complete draining or inspection difficult. This can result in a potential risk of transporting aquatic invasive species between water bodies via any residual water that may be present,” said Nault.

Nault says additional information is needed on how many wake boats there are in Wisconsin and how often they move between water bodies.

That would help determine how wake boats may contribute to the spread of aquatic invasive species compared to other pathways.