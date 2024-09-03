Wild rice harvest down so far this year

The DNR reports a below average wild rice harvest in northern Wisconsin so far this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that northern Wisconsin’s wild rice crop production is generally below average this year across lakes, flowages and rivers.

"A mild winter in 2023-2024, coupled with heavy storms in mid-June, appears to have set back wild rice production this year throughout much of the northern region of the state," said Brandon Byrne, wild rice biologist with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission. "However, most of the lakes that have been reliable for harvesting in recent years should still provide adequate harvest opportunities this year."

Wild rice harvesting is open to all Wisconsin residents, but you do need to get a permit.

A decline in wild rice production has been a notable trend over recent decades.

Scientists cite the impacts of climate change as a widespread stressor on the wild rice population. Human caused stressors add to the problem

"The DNR takes these issues seriously and, in cooperation with tribal nations and other partners, is working on research initiatives to better understand threats to wild rice and develop better strategies for restoring Wisconsin's wild rice populations," said Jason Fleener, DNR wetland habitat specialist.

As a reminder to boaters, wave activity caused by boats and boating directly through wild rice beds often harm production in wild rice beds.