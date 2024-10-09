Firefighters contain 26-acre fire in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest in Oconto County

Firefighters have contained a 26-acre wildfire in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.

It is in the Bear Paw Semi-Primitive Area east of the town of Mountain in Oconto County.

USDA Forest Service, Wisconsin DNR, and local volunteer fire departments responded and are working on suppressing the fire.

The Forest Service says the fire is between rocky out cropping’s which is making it difficult to get a direct dozer line in.

The decision was made to go indirect with the dozer and “burn out a clean control line.”

Korey Badeau / US Forest Service The fire line on the Bear Paw Fire.

The Forest Service took over managing the fire as of late last night from the Wisconsin DNR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Much of northern Wisconsin is at high risk for wildfires right now. The Wisconsin DNR has been advising people to avoid burning.