Risk for wildfires expected to increase this week, Wisconsin DNR advises people to avoid burning

Fire officials in Wisconsin and the U.P. are asking people to avoid burning this week.

Dry weather, gusty winds and minimal chances of precipitation ahead of a strong cold front are in the forecast for the week.

That increases the risk for any fire to get out of control and spread quickly.

The Wisconsin DNR says it has started staffing some fire equipment in the northern half of the state.

The main cause of wildfires at this time of year is burning brush and leaf piles.

The DNR is asking people to check the fire danger level before you burn.

Fire danger will continue until there is significant rainfall.

Sparks from recreational equipment, campfires and hot ashes from fireplaces are also contributing causes.

The DNR recommends avoiding conducting any debris burning until the ground is completely snow-covered.