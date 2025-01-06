DNR To Host Virtual Public Hearing On Proposed Deer Management Unit Rule

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public hearing on a draft rule that would change portions of the state’s deer management unit boundaries.

The virtual meeting is on Wednesday, January 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The DNR reviews deer management unit boundaries every few years.

This year’s review is focused on the management units in the Northern Forest Zone, among others.

The draft rule includes a return to habitat-based deer management units in the Northern Forest Zone.

Additionally, the draft rule will allow consideration to adjust the geographical areas represented by deer advisory councils in the Northern Forest Zone to better align with adjusted unit boundaries.

You can join the virtual hearing here.