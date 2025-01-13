Michigan expert discusses wind, solar surpassing coal on U.S. grid in 2024

A Michigan expert weighs in on an historic shift in 2024 - wind and solar power surpassed coal on the U.S. grid.

According to research from Ember - a nonprofit focused on advancing the transition to clean energy - from January to November of last year, renewable energy sources in the country provided a record 17% of U.S. electricity, while coal supplied 15%.

In Michigan, several coal-fired power plants have closed, with more set to come.

Dan Scripps, who chairs the Michigan Public Service Commission, said he believes economics is the largest driver of the shift.

"Coal plants, starting in sort of 2010 era, needing to start adding pretty significant pollution abatement and reduction technologies, in order to continue operating," said Scripps, "that really did have pretty fundamental impact on their price parity."

Many of the nation's coal plants were built in the 1970s and 1980s, making them some of the oldest power plants in the country.

Looking ahead, utilities are set to retire nearly 30 gigawatts of coal capacity between 2025 and 2027, marking a 12% decrease from earlier projections.

Scripps said another major factor in the shift away from fossil fuels is growing customer interest - evident through Michigan's voluntary renewable energy plans, offered by the utility companies.

"I've seen really significant uptick in participation - including, I think, two of the largest deals in U.S. history of corporate customers," said Scripps, "Ford Motor Company being the largest one, purchasing renewables through their utility. But, also just regular homeowners."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has committed to achieving carbon-free electricity by 2040, as part of Michigan's Healthy Climate Plan.

