As Wisconsin considers new gas power plant, grid study suggests cleaner options

Wisconsin's largest utility provider is seeking approval for a new gas plant to help meet growing electricity demand, but a new report argues there are better ways to create a more reliable energy grid.

Data centers are among the many reasons there is added pressure on the nation's power grid. The nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation said it has set off panic, with talk of slowing the pace of coal plant closures and spurring new natural gas plant development.

Sara Baldwin, senior director for electrification at Energy Innovation, hopes decisionmakers do not suddenly abandon the transition to renewables.

"The report points to the fact that wind and solar and battery prices have all come down substantially over the last few years," Baldwin pointed out. "And in many cases, have exceeded the forecast for their cost declines."

Natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels, but the authors said quickly pivoting to gas now would result in too many long-term costs. Baldwin acknowledged wind and solar will not do it alone, but using a range of renewables, along with low-risk supplemental sources, aids reliability. The company We Energies said its proposed plant in Kenosha County is part of a long-term vision, including renewables and the end of coal use.

One supplemental energy source the report recommends is better management of the power already being generated, incentivizing people to adjust their energy use during peak times. Researchers recognize it might be hard to motivate enough people to sign on. While there is not a clear consensus about how to move forward, Baldwin noted the news isn't all that bad.

"We are not in an energy emergency," Baldwin said. "We actually have time to do this in a very pragmatic and thoughtful way and avoid some of the fearmongering that we see right now."

She added grid operators and utilities would be well served to help dispel long-standing myths about renewables. Baldwin thinks they should also remain focused on removing barriers to plugging clean energy sources into the grid, noting there is still a backlog of development ready to power up homes and businesses.

As for the We Energies proposal, state regulators could decide its fate in the coming months.