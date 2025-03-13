Michigan expert predicts future of solar energy amid evolving federal policies

Michigan ranks 26th in the U.S. for total installed solar capacity, while global capacity rose 21% from 2023. However, there are industry concerns that federal policy changes and trade barriers may slow future growth. In 2024, Michigan added over 450 megawatts of solar, bringing its total to more than 1,800 megawatts - enough to power over 300,000 homes. Nationwide, nearly 50 gigawatts were installed.

John Freeman, executive director of the Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association, remains confident, citing market demand as the key driver.

"The marketplace is indicating that you can get lower costing energy from using solar and wind - and at the same time you're also able to reduce your cost by not using an energy source like coal which pollutes," he said.

While Freeman remains optimistic about the future of solar power, critics argue it's unreliable, expensive upfront, land-intensive, difficult to recycle, dependent on subsidies, and a strain on the power grid.

Freeman pointed out that technological advances in the solar industry are also increasing demand. He explained that in the past, homeowners would send excess solar energy back to the grid, relying on net metering or losing unused power, but now the use of home battery storage has been an efficient game-changer.

"The extra electricity that your system was producing during the day that you can't use immediately, you just dump that into your battery and then you utilize that electricity from your batteries in the evening when the sun is gone down," he continued.

In 2023, solar energy accounted for 53% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S., surpassing wind and natural gas. However, skeptics point to mining, energy use, and solar panel waste.