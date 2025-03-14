PFAS, nitrates among drinking water challenges for Wisconsin

PFAS and nitrates were among the concerns as the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board got an update on challenges for drinking water in the state.

At a recent meeting, the board heard from Steve Elmore, Drinking and Groundwater Director for the DNR.

Elmore said around 90 public water systems in the state exceed new federal standards on PFAS chemicals.

Elmore says additional funding is needed to work with those with private wells.

“Particularly for testing where we have some known concerns like in counties where we have already found it, say in a public water system nearby or in other wells nearby or we have a known plume of PFAS in an area. We need to work to test more private wells to interrupt that exposure to these harmful chemicals,” said Elmore.

Nitrates were also a concern for Elmore.

“Something like 30 to 40 small public water systems exceed the nitrate standard for drinking water every year and in some areas of the state about 20 percent of private wells exceed the nitrate standard of 10 milligrams per liter.”

Other worries included funding for groundwater research, disinfection for public water supplies, and cybersecurity for drinking water systems.

National Groundwater Awareness Week is now in progress.