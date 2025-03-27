Volunteers needed to listen for frogs in Wisconsin

The DNR needs volunteers to lend their ears to the annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey.

DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje says they get a lot of information from their volunteers.

“What we’ve learned over the 30 plus year history, not only where all of our frog species are throughout the entire state, but we’ve also been able to document the abundancies and the trends over that time frame as well. So that’s been ultimately that’s been really helpful DNR managers and biologists to track these species,” said Badje.

Authur Stevenson is one of the many volunteers who have helped with the Wisconsin Frog and Toad survey over the years.

“We need more observers out there in order to keep track of the important species, especially the species of concern that are fluctuating, maybe changing, maybe diminishing in numbers because of various factors,” said Stevenson.

The survey was launched in 1984.

Over the years, volunteers have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.

You can learn more by going to the Wisconsin DNR Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey webpage.

Since the survey began, volunteers have collectively spent more than 10,500 nights surveying 103,400 sites across the state.

Volunteers can participate in three ways: