Volunteers needed to listen for frogs in Wisconsin
The DNR needs volunteers to lend their ears to the annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey.
DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje says they get a lot of information from their volunteers.
“What we’ve learned over the 30 plus year history, not only where all of our frog species are throughout the entire state, but we’ve also been able to document the abundancies and the trends over that time frame as well. So that’s been ultimately that’s been really helpful DNR managers and biologists to track these species,” said Badje.
Authur Stevenson is one of the many volunteers who have helped with the Wisconsin Frog and Toad survey over the years.
“We need more observers out there in order to keep track of the important species, especially the species of concern that are fluctuating, maybe changing, maybe diminishing in numbers because of various factors,” said Stevenson.
The survey was launched in 1984.
Over the years, volunteers have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.
You can learn more by going to the Wisconsin DNR Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey webpage.
Since the survey began, volunteers have collectively spent more than 10,500 nights surveying 103,400 sites across the state.
Volunteers can participate in three ways:
- Traditional Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey: Volunteers will drive a pre-set route for three total nights, once each in early spring, late spring and early summer. Volunteers make 10 stops per night, listening for five minutes at each site, documenting the species heard calling and the relative abundance of each species. Check out the available 2025 survey routes and learn how to volunteer on the Frog and Toad Survey's webpage.
- Mink Frog Survey: Mink frogs are only found in northern Wisconsin and often call in the daytime. In June and early July, volunteers will listen once during the day and once at night, along routes targeting ideal mink frog breeding habitat. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer on the Mink Frog Survey webpage.
- Phenology Survey: Volunteers for this survey help monitor when frogs and toads first start calling each spring. Phenology volunteers will choose one wetland to monitor throughout the frog calling season and record data as often as possible for five minutes per night. Learn more about the survey and how to volunteer on the Phenology Survey webpage.