Winter moratorium on utility disconnections ends April 15th

During the winter, utilities can’t shut off your power or gas in Wisconsin.

That statewide moratorium on disconnections expires April 15th.

Wisconsin Public Service urges customers who have gotten behind to reach out as soon as possible.

They say If a customer establishes and maintains a payment plan, they are not at risk for disconnection.

WPS works with customers year-round to offer payment plans and help with energy assistance.

They say disconnection is always a last resort.

WPS also cautions customers to watch out for scammers.

Scam artists will threaten to turn off customers quickly, and demand immediate payment through things like a prepaid debit card, third-party digital payment app like Zelle or Venmo, or unusual payment method such as bitcoin.

If a customer has any doubt about a phone call, they should hang up and call Wisconsin Public Service directly.