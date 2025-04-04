Power restored to more than 190,000 homes and businesses following Sunday’s ice storm

For the first time in days, there are no power outages listed on the Wisconsin Public Service outage map in the Northwoods.

Sunday’s destructive snow, ice and windstorm knocked out power to more than 190,000 customers.

While final details are still being gathered, WPS can confirm that this is one of the largest restoration efforts in company history.

WPS says field workers from across the Midwest are wrapping up their restoration efforts.

Crews have been working nonstop, around the clock to repair snapped utility poles, downed power lines and damaged electric equipment.

Forest County in particular was hit hard by the storm.

Crandon Mayor George Stamper said the city has never experienced anything like this before and he’s grateful for the field crews.

"Every time I've seen them, these guys are out in groups of eight or nine trucks and every time I'd see them, I'd thank them," Stamper told WAOW. "I say, you guys have to work the crappiest weather, you have to do the really difficult jobs in bad weather, and they just keep doing it."

WPS says those kind gestures did not go unnoticed and helped keep WPS crews going through 16-hour shifts and day after day of difficult work.

According to WPS, a small number of customers may have damage to customer-owned electric equipment that could prevent WPS from reconnecting power.

If this is the case, WPS requires the customer to hire an electrician or qualified contractor to make repairs to ensure they can be safely reconnected.