Rhinelander School District needs snow to melt before fully assessing Hodag Dome damage

The School District of Rhinelander is giving an update on the Hodag Dome.

The dome collapse and got damaged on the way down following a power outage cause by Sunday’s ice storm.

The back up generator didn’t work.

The district says it will implement protocols and procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Representatives from their insurance agency will be onsite Friday to conduct a review.

The district says their visit will include an inspection of the entire facility and a detailed evaluation of the generator specifications.

The dome’s manufacturer will be on-site as soon as weather conditions allow.

Once enough snow has melted, the company will assess the damage and determine the necessary repairs.

Then the district will work the insurance to facilitate and schedule the repair work needed to reinflate and restore the dome.

After the dome is fixed will the district be able to fully evaluate any necessary repairs inside.

There is no timeline for when the Hodag Dome will reopen.

The district says events scheduled over the next few weeks will be cancelled or rescheduled if possible.