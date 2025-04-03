Some schools still closed, power restoration goes on after weekend ice storm

Several school districts made the decision to remain closed Thursday after damage caused by the weekend ice storm.

The Crandon School District says they’ve been in contact with many emergency services in Forest County.

The district says as there are still a number of families, community members and staff without power, they have made the decision to close school again.

They hope to reopen Friday.

Goodman-Armstrong Creek, Laona and Wabeno schools are also closed Thursday.

So far, Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to more than 162,000 customers.

WPS has received more than 1,600 reports of significant damage, including snapped utility poles, downed power lines and damaged electric equipment.

They anticipate that most customers will be back on by Thursday evening.

These areas include Minocqua east to Marinette, including Rhinelander, Crandon, Wabeno and Wausaukee.

2,700 customers were still without power as of Thursday morning.