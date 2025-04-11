DNR seeks members for Wolf Advisory Committee

The DNR wants to find people to serve on their Wolf Advisory Committee.

The group would help the department implement the Wisconsin Wolf Management Plan.

Currently the state is limited on what it can do as the wolf has federal endangered species protection.

If that protection is removed, Wisconsin will have much more authority on managing wolves.

DNR staff, the Conservation Congress and tribal representatives will make up part of the committee.

Also included will be people from stakeholder groups.

The five stakeholder groups are:



Hunting and Trapping

Agricultural and Ranching

Environmental

Conservation Science and Education

At-Large, Unaffiliated

Applications are being accepted through May 4th.

Preference will be given to candidates who demonstrate the ability to engage in constructive dialogue regarding wolf conservation and management, recognize the complexity of issues surrounding wolf conservation and management, and genuinely work toward mutual understanding and durable management solutions.

More information, including the committee’s charter, an FAQ document, blank applications and the link to apply, can be found on the DNR’s Wolves in Wisconsin webpage under the Advisory Committee tab.