Bird City communities in the Northwoods to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day

On April 12, an estimated 15 million birds crossed the state Wisconsin.

It was one of the busiest nights of the spring migration so far, according to BirdCast, a website that tracks migration.

Some of those birds are just passing through, while others are here to stay in the Northwoods for the summer.

“Biodiversity is so important for the health of the environment,” said Hannah Thorpe, a naturalist and residential program coordinator for the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters.

Thorpe encourages people to take some time learn about some of those birds.

“I think realizing how many different bird species we have in the Northwoods, and learning about those species specifically, like, how does a hummingbird impact the environment? How does a chickadee or a bald eagle? They have all these different features and characteristics of the species that make them so special, and I just think that's really cool,” said Thorpe.

The Discovery Center is helping people learn about the birds and other animals with its 20th Annual Northwoods Bird and Wildlife Festival.

The two-day festival has activities planned from Manitowish Waters to Mercer. The two towns are designated as a Bird City Wisconsin community.

To earn and maintain the designation, the communities enhance the environment for birds and education people about birds.

The festival is May 9th and 10th.

“It's a really casual atmosphere for anybody who enjoys birds, or even wants to know more about identifying birds, or just watching birds in their own backyard,” said Thorpe. “We host different field trips and workshops and presentations from experts in the field.”

The festival lines up with World Migratory Bird Day which falls on the second Saturday in May.

Thorpe encourages people to pre-register as the field trips tend to fill up fast. You can find the information on the North Lakeland Discovery Center website.