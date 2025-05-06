Wisconsin DNR reminds people to keep wildlife wild

It’s that time of year where we see young wildlife throughout the Northwoods.

The Wisconsin DNR is reminding people to keep wildlife wild, especially when it comes to fawns.

If you encounter a fawn while outdoors, do not touch it or intervene in any way – there’s a good chance it’s right where it’s supposed to be, and its mother isn’t far away.

In the first few weeks of life, fawns stay quiet and hidden while their mothers look for food nearby.

Their spotted coats and minimal scent are their best defenses in the first few weeks of life.

While fawns can walk from birth, it takes them a few weeks to become fast enough to keep up with their mothers and avoid predators.

What To Do If You Find a Fawn

Unaccompanied fawns have rarely been abandoned. If you find a seemingly healthy fawn lying quietly by itself, do not touch it, and leave it there.

Do not bring other people or pets to look at the fawn. The mother will not return while people or other animals are around. Giving the fawn and its mother space is the best thing you can do to support their natural behavior.

Do not feed the fawn. Wild animals have specialized dietary needs that are not easily met, and providing non-natural food sources puts them at risk of suffering nutritional deficiencies that can lead to deformities or death.

If you encounter a fawn that appears sick, injured or is in an unsafe location, record what you are observing from a distance and take photos or videos if you are able to do so safely.

Call the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance before intervening. Wildlife rehabilitators often specialize in one or a few species. Make sure you are contacting a wildlife rehabilitator licensed to provide rehabilitative care to fawns.





In Wisconsin, it is against the law to take an animal from the wild to keep as a pet or to provide unlicensed rehabilitation.

You must have a license to conduct wildlife rehabilitation, and you should never try to care for a wild animal to protect their health and yours.