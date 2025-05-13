MSU study highlights long-term impact of PFAS in drinking water

A new study from Michigan State University researchers revealed lasting PFAS effects in a Michigan community's drinking water near an old paper mill landfill.

PFAS are "forever chemicals" which enter the body and do not break down easily, often found in products like nonstick pans and waterproof gear.

The study focused on a southwest Michigan city where PFAS contamination in drinking water was first identified in 2018. It is the first study to examine PFAS in both tap water and blood in a community exposed to the chemicals.

Courtney Carignan, assistant professor of food science and human nutrition at Michigan State University and the study's lead author, shared key findings from the study.

"The levels that we see in blood, being elevated and for some people were above what the national academies have recommended in terms of where you would start to need additional medical screening for certain PFAS related health effects," Carignan explained. "It's good that this community got that intervention."

The study found PFAS compounds lingered in the body, even three years after switching to clean water. The findings give a starting point for understanding PFAS risks and how well intervention strategies work.

Study participants who drank contaminated water were divided into two groups: those with high exposure from city water and those with lower exposure from private wells. Blood PFAS levels rose with each year of exposure for both groups. Women in the low-exposure group had lower levels than men, likely due to biological factors. Carignan noted a separate study identified key sources of PFAS contamination.

"We found that closer proximity to airports, military fire training cites, wastewater treatment plants, were more likely to have PFAS contamination in those public water systems," Carignan pointed out.

Research shows PFAS compounds are found in the blood of most Americans. Those with the highest levels were people exposed at work or via contaminated drinking water.