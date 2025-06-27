Garlic mustard aphids may help to slow down the invasive plant

Hopes are one non-native species may help slow down another.

Garlic mustard is one of the earliest invasive plants to be found in the spring.

It’s widespread throughout Wisconsin.

Hopes are the garlic mustard aphid may help by munching on the plants.

The aphid was first spotted in the U.S. in 2021, and there have been several sightings in Wisconsin.

Garlic mustard with the aphids appears to be less healthy.

Garlic mustard, one of the earliest invasive plants to show up each spring, pops up along roadsides, trails and streams, carpets forest floors and tries to take hold wherever its seeds find open ground or disturbed soil.

It can often out-compete native plants by crowding them out. Garlic mustard also is able to release chemicals that limit or prevent the growth of other plants.

The plants can grow as tall as four feet in their second year. While garlic mustard leaves carry a telltale garlic odor that many use to flavor salads, soups, meats and sauces, the plant’s relentless growth far exceeds its food value.

Researchers want to get reports of sightings of garlic mustard aphids.

Sightings can be reported at the EDDMapS website, or through the downloadable EDDMapS app. Users must register and create a password. Close-up photos are requested. Samples may be packaged and mailed.