Moving firewood a risk to spread invasive species

A campfire or bonfire can be one of the great joys of the fall season, but where you get the wood matters.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants people to avoid invasive species getting a ride in their firewood this fall.

Tree-killing hitchhikers often lurk on or inside firewood.

The list includes the spongy moth, emerald ash borer, the fungus that causes oak wilt and many others.

The Don't Move Firewood website urges people to "buy local, burn local." That means purchasing firewood for your camping trip on-site instead of bringing it from home or picking it up along the way. It's also strongly recommended that campers leave any unused firewood behind. It's not worth bringing a pest home to infest your property.

The same guidelines stand for those who use wood to heat their cabin or home. Closer is better. You don't want to put the trees on your property at risk from hitchhiking insects or fungi.

All staffed state parks and forests with campgrounds offer local firewood for sale, and firewood is often available for purchase privately nearby.

Firewood that has been treatment-certified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is safe and legal to take anywhere in the state.

To find local firewood sellers and vendors of certified firewood, visit the Firewood Scout website.