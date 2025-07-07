Wisconsin solar project invests in rural youth, community

A 100-megawatt solar project in rural Polk County set to begin operating this year has a unique focus on investments in youth.

Developers said the Apple River Solar Project will be able to power about 26,000 homes and offset CO2 emissions by nearly 130,000 metric tons, the equivalent of taking about 31,000 cars off the road each year.

Jeff Ringblom, chief development officer for the renewable energy company Geronimo Power, formerly National Grid Renewables, said the project will provide economic benefits to the community and a monetary donation to the Amery and Clayton school districts totaling $500,000.

"We've always been founded under the pretense of being what we call 'farmer friendly,'" Ringblom explained. "But that really encompasses the entire community and all of the stakeholders that are engaged. So we try to give back to the communities in which we operate in."

Both school districts are located in rural areas of the state. The funds will be distributed to them over the first 20 years of the project's operation. Ringblom noted they estimate the project will bring in about $36 million in the same time period, including about $10 million in new tax revenue.

The Boldt Company is constructing the utility-scale solar facility.

Mark Osten, vice president of energy project and business development for Boldt, said they recruited about 40 apprentices to work on the project, 20 of which are carpenters. He noted Boldt has been active in sponsoring apprentices, starting at the high school level, to train and expose them to trade work, which he said is so important to future projects.

"There's such a shortage of skilled trades in the country these days because so many kids have been going to college, the trades have been suffering," Osten pointed out. "Now we're in this build phase around the country and we don't have the people."

Osten added the project has also created about 150 construction jobs and is the first utility-scale solar project in the state led by a Wisconsin-based union contractor.

"One of my personal missions is really to try to get union contractors from the state of Wisconsin to build Wisconsin," Osten emphasized. "The other contractors that have built utility scale have all come from out of state, and our position is, 'Well, why aren't Wisconsin contractors building these things?'"

The Apple River Solar project will supply power to Xcel Energy for its customers across the Upper Midwest.