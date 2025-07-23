Snapshot Wisconsin celebrates 10 years of capturing wildlife

Snapshot Wisconsin is celebrating two major milestones.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary and the collection of 100 million photos.

Snapshot Wisconsin is a wildlife photo collection project through the Wisconsin DNR.

It utilizes a statewide network of volunteer-managed trail cameras.

Anyone can help classify the species spotted in these photos by visiting the Snapshot Wisconsin webpage on Zooniverse, a global crowdsourcing platform.

The data collected from these efforts helps the DNR monitor wildlife populations throughout the state and informs management decisions.

Snapshot now operates in every Wisconsin county with over 2,000 active trail cameras.

More 25,000 volunteers have contributed.

Viewers can scroll to explore our state, county by county, through the lens of the Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera project.

In honor of everyone who has made Snapshot and these tremendous milestones possible, the Snapshot Wisconsin team put together an interactive photo collection featuring one trail camera image from each county in Wisconsin.

Here are some snapshots from counties in the WXPR listening area: