Snapshot Wisconsin celebrates 10 years of capturing wildlife

Snapshot Wisconsin is celebrating two major milestones.
This year marks the 10-year anniversary and the collection of 100 million photos.
Snapshot Wisconsin is a wildlife photo collection project through the Wisconsin DNR.
It utilizes a statewide network of volunteer-managed trail cameras.
Anyone can help classify the species spotted in these photos by visiting the Snapshot Wisconsin webpage on Zooniverse, a global crowdsourcing platform.
The data collected from these efforts helps the DNR monitor wildlife populations throughout the state and informs management decisions.
Snapshot now operates in every Wisconsin county with over 2,000 active trail cameras.
More 25,000 volunteers have contributed.
Viewers can scroll to explore our state, county by county, through the lens of the Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera project.
In honor of everyone who has made Snapshot and these tremendous milestones possible, the Snapshot Wisconsin team put together an interactive photo collection featuring one trail camera image from each county in Wisconsin.
Here are some snapshots from counties in the WXPR listening area:
Bears in Lincoln County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A Great Blue Heron in Lincoln County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A weasel in Iron County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A moose in Iron County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A fisher in Forest County.
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A bobcat in Vilas County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A wolf in Lincoln County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A grouse in Vilas County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A bear in Price County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
Bears in Lincoln County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
A wolf in Oneida County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
Deer in Vilas County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
Deer in Vilas County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR
Otters in Vilas County
Snapshot Wisconsin / Wisconsin DNR